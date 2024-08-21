Dubai: Gold prices drop Dh2 after reaching all-time high on Tuesday

Photo: AP File

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 9:24 AM

Gold prices slipped Dh2 per gram at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Wednesday after hitting an all-time on Tuesday evening.

At 9am UAE time on Wednesday, the 24K variant of the yellow metal slipped to Dh304.5 per gram compared to last night’s close of Dh306.5 per gram, an all-time high. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh282.0, Dh273.0 and Dh234.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,516.96 per ounce, up 0.15 per cent. The yellow metal prices crossed $2,500 earlier, driven by a weaker dollar and bets on the interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tito Iakopa, commercial director at FlowCommunity, said gold prices soared to an all-time high, fuelled by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.