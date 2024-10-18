Dubai: 22K gold hits Dh304 per gram as prices rise to new record high

Photo: KT file

Gold prices in Dubai rose to a new record high on Friday morning as global prices crossed the $2,700-an-ounce mark.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed the 24K price rising Dh2.50 per gram to Dh328.25 per gram on Friday morning. The other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K, were trading at Dh304, Dh294.25 and Dh252.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,708.44 per ounce, up 0.55 per cent.

[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said it was yet another day where the gold bulls head into the weekend feeling increased confidence in their position, with big levels being broken.

He added that the big news of the day was spot gold breaking the $2,700 mark — following that, the sellers have gone missing.

“It’s hard to explain why the yellow metal is where it is, and we can all hazard a guess. This is a hot market, and while we may not see crypto-like volatility and range expansion, too many with a lower risk tolerance, that is absolutely why they are swimming in these golden waters,” said Weston.