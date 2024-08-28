Abu Dhabi's NMDC Group secures approval for IPO of energy unit

NMDC Energy, a key subsidiary of NMDC Group, provides integrated solutions in the energy sector, including engineering, procurement, and construction services. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:07 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:23 PM

NMDC Group, a major leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, announced today that it has received approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of a portion of its NMDC Energy shares.

The Group is set to offer 1.150 billion shares at Dh2.8 per share, thus seeking to raise Dh3.22 billion from the sale. The subscription period will open on Friday, August 30, for individual investors in the UAE and will remain open until September 4, 2024, for qualified and professional investors.

Backed by Alpha Dhabi Holding, a fast-growing investment company in the Middle East and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), NMDC Group has a strong track record of delivering major projects with innovative and cost-effective solutions. This IPO presents an attractive opportunity for investors to engage in NMDC Energy’s promising growth trajectory.

As a driving force behind Abu Dhabi’s development, NMDC Group plays a crucial role in advancing the UAE’s vision of a modern, progressive landscape and boosting the local economy. The Group’s extensive expertise enhances infrastructure across the region, with a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. NMDC Energy, a key subsidiary of NMDC Group, provides integrated solutions in the energy sector, including engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company operates modern manufacturing facilities in Abu Dhabi, covering 1.3 million square metres. As of June 30, 2024, NMDC Energy’s backlog were valued at approximately Dh54 billion, spanning diverse sectors and regions. The company has successfully executed over 1,200 strategic projects, including the construction of more than 1,360 facilities and the installation of approximately 8,000km of onshore and offshore pipelines and 2,000km of submarine cables. With over 50 years of global experience, NMDC Energy boasts a diverse international portfolio with a strong presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, and Taiwan. To further expand its capabilities, the company is developing a new 400,000-square-meter manufacturing facility at Ras Al Khair Port in Saudi Arabia.

In its recent financial results for the first half of 2024, NMDC Group reported a 79 per cent increase in revenue, reaching approximately Dh12.126 billion, compared to Dh6.765 billion in the first half of 2023. Net profits rose by 66 per cent to approximately Dh1.461 billion, up from Dh881 million in the same period last year. The Group’s asset value also grew significantly, reaching approximately Dh28.501 billion during the first half of 2024, up from Dh20.847 billion at the end of 2023, an increase of Dh7.654 billion.