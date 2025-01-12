21 companies listed on the Iraq Stock Exchange distributed cash dividends in 2024

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) delivered a strong performance in 2024, underpinned by economic reforms, developmental initiatives, and a stable social and political environment.

Among the 104 listed companies, 21 distributed cash dividends, yielding an average of four per cent. The International Development Bank led with a dividend yield of 16.7 per cent, followed by Asiacell at 8.8 per cent.

Aysegul Ozge Ozgur, Head of Research at Rabee Securities, stated: “The RSISX Index rose by 44.8 per cent in 2024, building on an exceptional 97.2 per cent increase in 2023. This sustained growth positions the RSISX as one of the top-performing financial indices regionally and globally for the second consecutive year”. Aysegul Ozge Ozgur, Head of Research at Rabee Securities Ozgur also highlighted the success of the RSISX Total Return Index (RSISXTR), launched in February 2023. “The RSISXTR, which integrates price performance with cash dividend returns, grew by an impressive 52.3 per cent in its inaugural year. Key contributors included Al-Mansour Bank, with a 203 per cent year-on-year increase in pre-tax profits for the first nine months of 2024, alongside Bank of Baghdad (138 per cent), National Bank of Iraq (41 per cent), and Baghdad Soft Drinks Company (40 per cent)”.

In a further milestone, the ISX introduced an Over the Counter (OTC) market, creating new opportunities for trading shares in unlisted joint-stock companies. By September 2024, six companies had been approved to trade on this platform, reflecting the exchange’s commitment to diversification and innovation.