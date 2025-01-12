Mantra and Damac Group ink $1 billion deal to tokenise real world assets

Mantra, a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain for tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) has signed a $1 billion agreement with Dubai-based Damac Group to tokenise assets in the Middle East.

The collaboration will enable token-based financing for a diverse range of assets within the group’s extensive portfolio of companies, with a minimum value of $1 billion.

The Damac Group assets will be available in early 2025, exclusively on Mantra chain, marking a step in leveraging blockchain technology. Recently Damac Group’s chairman promised a $20 billion investment in the booming US datacentre industry in the coming years.

“This partnership with Damac Group is an endorsement for the RWA industry. We’re thrilled to partner with such a prestigious group of leaders that share our ambitions and see the incredible opportunities of bringing traditional financing opportunities onchain,” said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of Mantra.

Amira Sajwani, managing director of sales & development at Damac, said, “Damac is always exploring new technologies to enhance our product offerings. Tokenising our assets will provide investors with a secure, transparent, and convenient way to access a wide range of investment opportunities.” The Group partnership follows the recent announcement of Mantra Chain’s Mainnet launch, which went live in October, representing a significant milestone in the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. Mantra is backed by the region’s top investment firm Shorooq that has been the most active investor across Mena’s venture capital and credit asset classes over the past few years.

Shane Shin, Founding Partner at Shorooq, commented on the partnership: “This collaboration represents a groundbreaking moment for the real-world asset market in the MENA region. As a leading investor in Mantra, we have always believed in the transformative potential of blockchain in traditional finance. Partnering with Damac is not just a step forward for Mantra but a leap toward redefining how assets are accessed and valued globally. Together, we are creating a blueprint for innovation that will inspire industries and markets far beyond the region.