Malaysia takes bold step into global halal arena

Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister; Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of Matrade, and other officials in Dubai on Monday.

Malaysia, one of the world’s major halal food producing nations, is targeting sales of one billion Malaysian ringgit (Dh819.7 million) through Mihas@Dubai 2024, the international edition of Malaysia’s premier halal trade showcase, which held its inaugural event on Monday in Dubai.

This extension of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) represents Malaysia’s first venture to bring its halal trade platform to international shores.

As of 2024, the global halal food market is valued at approximately $2.71 trillion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92 per cent from 2025 to 2033, reaching around $5.91 trillion by 2033, according to data from imarc. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising Muslim population, increasing awareness about halal dietary standards, and the proliferation of e-commerce and digital marketing.

Malaysia is recognized as a global leader in the halal market, thanks to its well-established halal certification system and the efforts of agencies like JAKIM (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) and Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC) The country’s halal industry is projected to reach $113.2 billion by 2030, according to Matrade projections. In 2022, Malaysia’s exports of halal products were valued at $12.89 billion. The halal sector contributes almost 10% to Malaysia’s GDP and is expected to grow further.

Mihas@Dubai’s debut in the UAE aligns with Malaysia’s vision of strengthening its presence in global markets, particularly the Middle East, where demand for halal products continues to rise. Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, during his inaugural speech, emphasised the significance of hosting Mihas in Dubai, stating, “This is a strategic decision to leverage Dubai’s role as a trading hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. After 20 successful editions in Malaysia, this expansion reflects our vision to globalise the halal industry and introduce it to new markets.” Dubai’s location in the heart of the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, along with its pro-business environment, is expected to boost Mihas’s efforts to connect Malaysian exporters with potential partners and buyers from across the region. As one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on halal products, Mihas has already gained international recognition for its role in promoting halal-certified products across food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, logistics and finance. This expansion into Dubai reflects Matrade’s long-term commitment to positioning Malaysia as a global leader in the halal economy. Mihas@Dubai hosts more than 200 Malaysian exhibitors, each showcasing the country’s rich variety of halal products, from organic food items and sustainable cosmetics to cutting-edge pharmaceuticals and innovative logistics solutions. Malaysia’s diverse halal sector stands out for its strict quality and certification standards, which not only meet global halal requirements but also highlight Malaysia’s commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability and high-quality production.

Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of Matrade, noted that Matrade aims to boost the visibility of small and medium-sized Malaysian enterprises (SMEs) by offering them a prominent platform at Mihas@Dubai. “These SMEs represent the backbone of Malaysia’s economy and play a crucial role in diversifying its export base,” he added.