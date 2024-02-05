Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens store in Australia, forays into 13th country

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 5:34 PM

The UAE’s Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally, has forayed into the 13th country by launching a showroom in Sydney.

Currently, it has a retail presence of over 340 showrooms spread across India, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, the USA, the UK, Canada and Australia.

Australian Cricketer Brett Lee inaugurated the showroom in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, managing director international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“We have been a strong proponent of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, showcasing the artistry of Indian jewellery on a global stage and expanding into Australia is another testimony of our commitment to this initiative. This is also a great success story leveraging the strong trade relationship and recent bilateral free trade agreement between Australia and India. Our growth plan in Australia will lead to significant investments into jobs and the local economy in Australia over the next few years,” said MP Ahammed, chairman Malabar Group.

It will be the largest jewellery showroom in Sydney with a collection of jewellery in 18K, 22K gold and diamonds.

“Being our 13th country of operations, our venture into Australia will mark a significant shift in the country’s jewellery landscape. With a large diaspora of immigrants from the Indian Sub-continent, the jewellery sector in Australia remains a largely untapped one,” said Shamlal Ahamed.

