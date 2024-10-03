Major brands come together to sign $70 million deal

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM

Kamah Hotels & Resorts, an upcoming luxury and wellness brand, has announced a major partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Together, they have signed a $70 million deal to develop four new hotels — one in Dubai and three in India—under the Trademark Collection by Wyndham. This partnership was formalised at the Future Hospitality Summit 2024 in Dubai and marks a significant expansion for Kamah’s portfolio, developed by Fine Acers Group in India and Global Branded Residences (GBR) internationally.

“After our successful collaboration with Wyndham Grand Jaipur last year, we are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts,” said Dinesh Yadav, Managing Director of Fine Acers Group & GBR. “This partnership will see the launch of four hotels under the Kamah brand, offering an exclusive luxury and wellness experience under the Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The first set of properties will be located in Dubai, Coorg, Jawai and Udaipur with further expansions planned in global destinations across North America, Australia and Europe, as well as prominent leisure locations in the Indian subcontinent, such as Goa, Lonavala, and Dharamshala.”

There seems to be a substantial gap in the global wellness hospitality sector. With this strategic partnership between Kamah and Wyndham, both companies aim to address this shortcoming with a well-curated hospitality project that converges the key elements of luxury lifestyle and holistic wellness. Such a concept is increasingly in demand globally in today’s fast paced world. Any sector that is built on demand can only truly flourish when the best of leading brands come together with their expertise and a shared vision to drive both growth and innovation. This partnership will address this market gap and nurture some extraordinary wellness hotels and resorts the world over.

Kamah has finalized several key locations for its Lifestyle, Luxury and Wellness Resorts, including Kamah Resort in Coorg, known for its lush landscapes and serene environment; Kamah Resort in Jawai, a rugged region famous for wildlife and immersive natural experiences; Kamah Resort in Udaipur, the heritage-rich ‘City of Lakes’; and Kamah Hotel, Al Jaddaf Waterfront, in Dubai, a global hub of opulence and cutting-edge wellness, offering a regal blend of tranquillity and luxury.

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Fine Acers Group and to introduce the Trademark Collection by Wyndham to the UAE market,” said Govind Mundra, Head of Development for the Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This partnership is just the beginning, with plans for many more properties to follow and building on the ‘Owners First’ policy of Wyndham.” These hotels will be developed under a branded residences model, providing investors a unique opportunity to purchase units in an internationally branded hotel and resort, situated in popular leisure destinations. The four properties will be branded as part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, a soft-branded collection of midscale to upscale properties that maintain their individual character. This partnership introduces the Trademark Collection by Wyndham in the UAE for the first time, marking a significant milestone for both Kamah and Wyndham’s expansion strategies. Both India and the UAE are key growth markets for the hospitality industry, with increasing tourist arrivals. Dubai remains a prominent international trade and tourism hub, contributing 9% to the UAE’s GDP in 2022, with expectations to grow this to 15% by 2031 according to the UAE’s Ministry of Economy.

The exclusive signing ceremony was attended by dignitaries from all parties, including Dimitris Manikis, President of EMEA, and Panos Loupasis, Market Managing Director of TMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Govind Mundra, Head of Development for the Middle East and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Dinesh Yadav, Director of Fine Acers & GBR and Imran Khan, CEO & Founder, PIXL Group, the exclusive global strategy & marketing partner for Kamah Hotels & Resorts.