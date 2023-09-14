MAG unveils new Dh2 billion project in Business Bay, Dubai

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:33 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:35 PM

After the successful launch of the revolutionary luxury well-being real estate and hospitality concept, Keturah, MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the launch of Keturah Business Bay. This Dh2 billion luxury tower claims to offer transformational living through the design of space.

As with Keturah Reserve, the new tower will be the first in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through the ‘Bio Living’ concept that incorporates nature into the built environment to improve the physical, mental and emotional health of its occupants. Keturah Business Bay is scheduled for completion by Q3 2027.

Bio Living emphasizes creating architecture and interiors that connect residents with surrounding nature. Keturah Business Bay will offer studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 600 square feet to 2,200 square feet. Amenities at the project include an outdoor pool, a gym, restaurants, and retail spaces.

The new tower’s homes boast double-volume interior spaces, which enhance the flow and circulation of naturally cooled air. Open plan spaces, devoid of corridors or hallways, optimize movement throughout the apartment. Furniture and fixtures are custom-designed and tailor-made for each space, seamlessly integrating into the interior. This facilitates the flow of movement and uplifts the resident’s physical and mental well-being.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “The launch of Keturah Business Bay is in response to the high demand we observed for the previous two developments under the Keturah brand – Keturah Reserve and Keturah Resort. There’s a significant demand for luxury residences that prioritize the well-being of residents. This project has been meticulously conceived and designed, with every detail aimed at elevating and enriching the lives of its occupants. Through its innovative inside-out design, we connect them with the surrounding nature, embodying the Bio Living concept.”

Unit prices and payment plans will be announced by the end of 2023.