UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

LuLu Exchange opens 300th customer centre in Dubai

The centre was inaugurated by Saad Cachalia, South African ambassador to the UAE

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 8:03 PM

The UAE-based financial services conglomerate LuLu Financial Holdings (LFH) marked a new chapter in its journey with the opening of its 300th Global Customer Engagement Center in Dubai’s Al Rigga area.

The centre, the company’s 96th in the UAE under the LuLu Exchange brand, was inaugurated by Saad Cachalia, South African ambassador to the UAE.

The event was also attended by Renato N. Dueñas, Jr., Philippine consul general in Dubai, as well as the company’s Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed, and other senior management from the global and regional offices.

Cachalia said LFH’s approach to growth, through meaningful partnerships and people-centric services, has been key to its expansion and enabling the cause of financial inclusion in low- and middle-income countries.

A Staff Reporter

More news from Business