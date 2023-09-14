LuLu Exchange opens 300th customer centre in Dubai

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 8:03 PM

The UAE-based financial services conglomerate LuLu Financial Holdings (LFH) marked a new chapter in its journey with the opening of its 300th Global Customer Engagement Center in Dubai’s Al Rigga area.

The centre, the company’s 96th in the UAE under the LuLu Exchange brand, was inaugurated by Saad Cachalia, South African ambassador to the UAE.

The event was also attended by Renato N. Dueñas, Jr., Philippine consul general in Dubai, as well as the company’s Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed, and other senior management from the global and regional offices.

Cachalia said LFH’s approach to growth, through meaningful partnerships and people-centric services, has been key to its expansion and enabling the cause of financial inclusion in low- and middle-income countries.