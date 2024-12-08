Low-code platforms gaining traction

2024 has been a strong year for Kissflow in the Middle East.

The low-code tech major successfully onboarded several prominent enterprise clients, solidifying its role as a trusted partner in their digital transformation journeys. “Our efforts were centered on helping enterprises adopt Low Code as a strategic technology stack to address custom application needs and manage backlog challenges effectively,” said Prasanna Rajendran, Vice President - EMEA, Kissflow.

The company also invested in activities that deepened our relationships with stakeholders from the region’s IT industry. “Through exclusive roundtable discussions with CIOs and IT leaders, we raised awareness around emerging trends in Low Code and Digital Transformation. Additionally, our participation at prominent industry events further amplified our presence and visibility in the region. The result of these efforts has been a significant elevation of the Kissflow brand, perfectly positioning us for continued and accelerated growth across various industry segments in the MEA region in the year ahead,” Rajendran added.

Excerpts from an interview:

What are some new things we could look forward to from your organisation in 2025?

In 2025, Kissflow is gearing up for an exciting year filled with new initiatives and advancements that promise to elevate our impact. Let me walk you through some of the key areas we’re focusing on.

First and foremost, we’re doubling down on product innovation. Our Low-Code platform is evolving to integrate advanced AI features, including seamless interoperability with enterprise solutions. The rise of Generative AI marks a transformative moment for us. We’re not just treating AI as a complementary feature; we’re embedding it as a core element of our platform. This approach is set to revolutionise how applications are developed and used, making workflows smarter, more intuitive, and adaptive. Imagine a world where natural language interactions and predictive capabilities redefine the user experience—that’s the direction we’re heading.

On the enterprise side, we’re strengthening our role as a strategic partner for organisations. The aim is to support enterprises in scaling their digital transformation initiatives and driving Low-Code adoption. To that end, we’re developing new programs and resources designed to maximise customer success and deliver tangible ROI.

Community building is another area we’re passionate about. We’ll continue hosting impactful events—think CIO roundtables, IT leadership summits, and Low-Code innovation workshops. These platforms allow us to share insights, spark dialogue, and discuss emerging trends with industry leaders and innovators.

Finally, global expansion is high on our agenda. While we’re scaling operations in the MEA region, we’re also exploring untapped global markets. Deepening partnerships with enterprises worldwide will be a key focus as we enhance collaboration and extend our reach.

It’s an exciting journey ahead, and we’re ready to make 2025 a landmark year for Kissflow and our customers.

What are some trends to expect with low code tech in 2025?

The adoption of low-code/no-code (LCNC) platforms has significantly increased in recent years. Analysts at Gartner project that by 2025, 70% of new applications developed by organizations will utilize LCNC technologies, a substantial rise from less than 25% in 2020. Also non-technical employees are increasingly empowered to create applications using LCNC platforms. Gartner forecasts that by 2026, 80% of users of low-code development tools will be outside traditional IT departments. For a long time, low-code/no-code (LCNC) platforms were considered just one option among many in an organization’s tech stack. However, they are now evolving into a primary choice for new enterprise implementations. Because of GenAI, Citizen development is going to explode. GenAI democratizes application development and this will empower non-technical users to build complex solutions, reducing dependency on IT teams. Industries will see faster innovation, cost efficiency, and broader adoption of digital transformation. Can you elaborate on your regional growth/expansion plans in the year ahead. In 2025, Kissflow will strive to build on its success in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by driving deeper engagement with enterprises, strengthening partnerships, and exploring untapped markets. With a strategic focus on industries such as FMCG, Retail & Wholesale, Real Estate & Construction, and Government, we plan to align closely with partners and go-to-market strategies to address the unique challenges and opportunities within these sectors. As a key priority, we have plans to expand our team in Saudi Arabia, ensuring localized expertise and faster support for clients - a model that has proven extremely successful for our business in the UAE.

To broaden our regional footprint, we are setting ambitious goals to increase our sales growth in 2025 through strategic investments in sales, marketing, and regional partnerships. Alongside acquiring new business, we will invest more time and effort in helping our existing customers to derive more value from Kissflow by driving higher user adoption.