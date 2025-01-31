Look: Dubai’s first fully 3D-printed boat

Dubai-based Inoventive 3D has unveiled the region’s first fully 3D-printed boat, signalling a revolutionary shift in marine manufacturing.

The 10-metre-long vessel, dubbed Cyberfin, combines cutting-edge large-format 3D printing technology with sustainable practices, offering a glimpse into the future of boat production.

The shark-shaped Cyberfin, constructed using recycled ocean waste plastic, was completed in just six days and nine hours, demonstrating the speed and efficiency of this groundbreaking technology. Measuring 10 metres in length, 2.1 metres in width, and 2.7 metres in height, the boat has a seating capacity for 10 people and is fully registered with the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA).

“This marks a significant milestone not just for Inoventive 3D but for the entire marine industry,” said M. Ali, Managing Partner of Inoventive 3D. “Our large-format 3D printing capabilities allow us to produce boats in a fraction of the time required by traditional manufacturing methods. With this innovation, we can manufacture 6-7 boats per month, transforming Dubai into a hub for 3D-printed marine solutions.”

Traditional boat manufacturing takes 3 to 4 months, but Inoventive 3D’s technology can produce vessels in just weeks — dramatically reducing production timelines. Additionally, the cost of a 3D-printed boat like Cyberfin is approximately one-third of a conventional speedboat, making it a game-changer for cost-conscious buyers. The company’s focus on sustainability is central to its vision. By using recycled materials, Inoventive 3D aims to minimise environmental impact while setting a new benchmark in innovative marine design. This announcement underscores Dubai’s leadership in pioneering technology-driven industries and reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation.