Landmark Group’s Shukran loyalty programme partners with Zywa

Arslan Aslam, Head of Partnerships, Landmark Group (left) and Nuha Hashem, Cofounder and CTO, Zywa, sign the agreement. — Supplied photo

Zywa, an all-things money app designed for students (6-25 years old), has announced a strategic partnership with Shukran, the one of the largest retail loyalty programmes in the region, to deliver enhanced benefits for students and their families.

The collaboration aims to deliver new value-added experiences for the youth and their families by combining Shukran’s extensive network of participating brands with Zywa’s innovative digital money management platform. As part of the partnership, Zywa users will benefit from gift cards, offers and rewards across Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Emax and others.

Zywa provides a mobile-first experience focused on “all things money,” catering specifically to the spending habits and preferences of Gen Z. By partnering with Shukran, Zywa aims to deliver on its promise to empower the next generation to manage their own finances and add significant value through personalized offers and seamless payment experiences.

Nuha Hashem, Co-Founder of Zywa, said, “This partnership with Shukran is a significant step towards expanding our footprint in the MENA region and strengthening our value proposition to Gen Z. Together, we will create a unique ecosystem that blends shopping, lifestyle, and digital payments, making life easier and more rewarding for students and their families. This is a large part of Zywa’s mission to become the go-to platform for ‘all things money’ for Gen Z in the region.” Through this partnership, Zywa users will enjoy enhanced benefits under the Shukran program, allowing them to get Shukran Gift Cards by participating in various activities and campaigns which they can use for purchases made at any of Landmark Group’s participating stores. Additionally, joint campaigns and initiatives will be launched to engage both students and families, creating a more integrated and rewarding experience for all users.

James Dickson, Chief Product Officer at Landmark Group, said, “We are excited to partner with Zywa to bring a new dimension of value to our members, especially the younger demographic and their families. By combining our robust loyalty program with Zywa’s dynamic payment platform, we are creating a comprehensive ecosystem that meets the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers.”