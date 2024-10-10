Kiran Khawaja recognised for contributions to real estate

Real estate magnate Kiran Khawaja was honoured as a ‘Guest of Honour’ in recognition of her efforts in the real estate industry at Gulf Achievers Awards which were held on October 6, 2024, at Ramee Dream Hotel in Dubai.

The awards, were attended by government VIPs and corporate moguls from diverse sectors like real estate, crypto, and finance.

Kiran has carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector in the region and has set her apart from the other real estate companies in the region. Speaking to the media during the event Kiran said: “I am really happy and it is a great privilege to be recognized as ‘Guest of Honour’ at the award show. I am proud of the impact I have been able to make in the Emirates, and Dubai in particular, which is the major hub for international trade and investment with booming real estate market.”

Kiran has always been in the limelight and has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 18 years journey. She walked away with ‘Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders From Pakistan 2023’ and the much-coveted ‘Being she Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023’. Fajar Realty securing honours such as the ‘DAMAC Top Performing Agency’, ‘Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023’ the ‘Emaar Token of Appreciation Award’, additionally, they were given the Menaa Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

As CEO Fajar Realty, Kiran said: “We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In first quarter of 2024 we plan our maiden international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities.”