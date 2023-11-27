Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2023

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 8:30 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the second edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW 2023), taking place from 27th to 30th November, under the theme’Investing in the Transition Era’. The event is being held under Sheikh Khaled’s patronage, and presented by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

Sheikh Khaled met senior executives and policymakers from the global finance industry who are participating in ADFW, to explore opportunities and challenges presented by economic, technological, and sustainability-related transitions impacting the global economic landscape. He also met a number of entrepreneurs from the startup ecosystem and was briefed on their innovations that are facilitating financial sustainability and thriving as part of Abu Dhabi’s dynamic financial ecosystem.

He highlighted the role of Abu Dhabi Finance Week in elevating the emirate’s prominence as a leading investment hub and major player in the financial landscape, and emphasised that this has been achieved this through various strategic initiatives that have contributed to its attractive investment environment as part the emirate’s growth as a knowledge-based, sustainable economy, with a strategic focus on key sectors.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADDED and ADGM; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, chairman of the department of health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Al Zaabi said: “Abu Dhabi Finance Week has rapidly become one of the largest events of its kind in the Middle East, garnering global attention, and reaffirming the pivotal role of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of Capital, in leading global conversations to reshape the financial and economic landscape in line with tectonic shifts at regional and international levels. The event showcases the pioneering spirit of the global financial sector and the wealth of talent and innovation in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. With a robust agenda, it convenes financial leaders and policymakers to engage with transformative ideas that shape our global financial landscape and address the challenges of the transitioning era.”

Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2023 is expected to attract over 3,500 global and regional companies, and over 10,000 global financial leaders from 100+ countries, showcasing key facets of the Falcon Economy, which symbolises the UAE’s growth as a leading global economy and Abu Dhabi’s prominent role as an international centre of finance.