Key trends to influence luxury eyewear market

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:47 PM

“The UAE continues to be a hub for luxury consumption, driven by a growing affluent population and high disposable incomes,” Gian Paolo Biasotto | co-founder Vision Industry & managing director Optitalia Group – retail and direct channels, said

Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us about the future trajectory of the luxury eyewear market in the UAE, and how is Vision Industry positioned to capitalize on emerging trends?

The future trajectory of the luxury eyewear market in the UAE is expected to be influenced by several key trends, and Vision Industry is well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging dynamics:

Rising Affluence and Demand for Luxury: The UAE continues to be a hub for luxury consumption, driven by a growing affluent population and high disposable incomes. There is a strong demand for luxury eyewear brands that offer exclusivity, quality, and prestige.

Focus on Fashion and Style: Consumers in the UAE place a high value on fashion and style, particularly in eyewear. There is a trend towards statement eyewear pieces that reflect individuality and status, rather than just functional vision correction.

Shift Towards Sustainable and Ethical Choices: There is an increasing awareness and preference for sustainable and ethically sourced products among consumers in the UAE. Luxury eyewear brands that integrate sustainability into their offerings are likely to attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Technological Integration: As mentioned earlier, technological advancements such as virtual try-on, augmented reality (AR), and digital eye exams are reshaping the retail experience. Consumers appreciate innovative solutions that enhance convenience and personalization.

What specific strategies has Vision Industry employed to differentiate itself in the competitive luxury eyewear market of the UAE?

As a brand entering a competitive market, our focus has always been on delivering an exceptional customer experience. This includes personalized service, expert advice on frame selection, and customized fittings to ensure comfort and style.

Emphasizing innovative designs and the use of high-quality materials is another key strategy. We offer a wide array of options, including frames made from premium materials such as titanium, carbon fiber, and exotic woods. These appeal to affluent customers seeking exclusivity and durability. In the world of eyewear, staying ahead of fashion trends is crucial. We frequently update and showcase the latest styles and fashion-forward designs in our showroom, aligning with the preferences of fashion-conscious consumers in the UAE.

Additionally, hosting exclusive events and collaborating with local influencers or celebrities further elevates the brand’s status and visibility in the competitive market. Our DESIGN LAB, which is unique to us, stands as our crowning jewel. Through this, we are able to provide customization options such as engraved initials, bespoke creations, and lens coatings tailored to specific needs. This enhances the luxury experience and sets Vision Industry apart from mass-market competitors.

How does Vision Industry integrate sustainability into its business model, and what impact has this had on consumer perception and purchasing behaviour?

Vision Industry has been integrating sustainability into its business model through various initiatives and practices, which have had a notable impact on consumer perception and purchasing behavior. Many eyewear brands within Vision Industry are increasingly using sustainable materials such as recycled plastics, eco-friendly acetates, and responsibly sourced woods. This shift reduces the environmental footprint of their products.