Kanoo Energy bets on clean projects to boost bottomline

Kanoo Energy has recorded aggressive growth during the past few years, aided by its portfolio expansion into energy projects and technology which are cleaner, a senior official said.

“With the UAE’s ever-increasing manufacturing footprint and focus on energy efficiency, we see a growth in demand for our solutions. Some of the new collaborations made with OEM’s & Service Providers in the last couple of years, have further enhanced our client offering and market reach. The regional expansion in GCC and Africa, is also being actively implemented,” Raman Marwaha, General Manager Kanoo Energy, UAE and Oman, said.

Kanoo Energy has been actively pursuing initiatives in the Energy space for a low-carbon future. “Some of the key initiatives are our investments in high efficiency gas-based power generation projects. We are also a key player in helping clients build their sustainability programs and implement strategies to monitor and reduce emissions in their operations. Here our partnerships with leading technology providers have proved crucial in successfully advancing the sustainability initiatives of our clients and meeting UAE’s climate goals,” Marwaha said. The clear policies & regulations established by the UAE government on promoting renewables, energy efficiency etc., aligns with Kanoo Energy’s operations. “The UAE government’s net-zero achievement commitment by 2050, has also been critical for industry players like us to embrace sustainable practices throughout our processes. The government’s support through various research facilities, has also played a key role in evaluating future clean-tech solutions,” Marwaha said. . The UAE Industry has a very crucial role in the UAE’s net zero journey, Marwaha stressed. “There are strategic initiatives that all industry players will have to take. These include reducing greenhouse gas emissions through utilizing technology, invest in high efficiency energy generation solutions with a low carbon footprint by adopting solutions viz. CCUS etc, partnering with leading government and regulatory bodies and other industry players to align sustainability goals and share best practices and a well-defined ESG strategy and road map,” Marwaha said. Having strong ESG commitments, will also address the challenge of attracting investors & funding, he added.

As far as the outlook is concerned, Kanoo Energy is well-positioned to capitalise on the demand for cleaner energy. “Our investment and collaborations with technology providers, is also a catalyst to further aid the growth of business,” Marwaha said.