ISR Leadership Global Summit and Awards in London announced in Dubai

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 4:00 PM

The Individual Social Responsibility (ISR) Leadership Global Summit and Awards will take place on October 4, 2024, in London, and will bring together global leaders, philanthropists, and change-makers dedicated to promoting social responsibility at an individual level.

The ISR Leadership team provided attendees with an overview of the key features of the upcoming summit, including speakers, panel discussions, and workshops.

The announcement was made at a press conference recently held in Dubai. Those attending included Dr Naresh Kumar Macherla, Founder and Chairman of ISR Leadership, along with Dr. Vishnun Rao Veerapaneni, Founder of Swasa Foundation; Vishnu Prakash Pungalia, Founder & Chairman of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited, India’s fastest-growing infrastructure development company; and M. Karunakar Reddy, a philanthropist popularly known as the Waterman of South India & Green Man of India. The event was also attended by representatives from sponsors, industry leaders, and media personnel from the UAE.

During the press conference, Dr. Macherla emphasized the importance of recognizing and promoting individual social responsibility as a fundamental component of global development and progress. He stated, “The ISR Leadership Summit and Awards will serve as a platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and social activists from around the world.”

He added, “The ISR Leadership Global Summit and Awards is not just an event; it is a movement aimed at transforming the way we think about social responsibility. By focusing on the power of individual actions, we can inspire a collective effort to address the most pressing challenges facing our world today. Our summit in London will serve as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change, bringing together like-minded individuals who are committed to making a positive impact.”