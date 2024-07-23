E-Paper

Dubai: Travel time cut by 60% as RTA expands exit on E311

The capacity of the exit to Rabat Street has increased from 3,000 vehicles per hour to 4,500 vehicles per hour

Web Desk
Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:05 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has completed traffic improvements on E311 (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road), cutting travel time in more than half.

The capacity of the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street has seen a 50 per cent increase, rising from 3,000 vehicles per hour to 4,500 vehicles per hour. It also slashes the travel time from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street towards Business Bay Crossing from 10 minutes to 4 minutes, marking a 60 per cent reduction.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Exit 55 leading to Rabat Street has now expanded 600 metres, with the traffic overlap distance being increased and a new lane being added. This brings the total number of lanes to three.


The traffic expansion on the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street is part of RTA's improvement projects in 2024, covering 45 locations across Dubai. Such improvements support Dubai's sustainable growth and enhance the happiness and well-being of residents, to rank Dubai the best city to live in.

