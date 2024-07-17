Indonesia lines up $3 billion tourism deal with UAE's Eagle Hills

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presents a Zayed Medal to Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, during a state visit reception at Qasr Al Watan.

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 7:44 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 8:07 PM

Indonesia's ministry of state-owned enterprises has signed a preliminary agreement with UAE-based property company Eagle Hills to develop tourism infrastructure in the Southeast Asian country, it said on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was for a $3 billion deal covering development of hotels, airports and tourism destinations, the ministry said in a statement issued during the visit of President Joko Widodo to the UAE.

The statement did not provide a breakdown of the projects or their value, nor a timeline for the investment plan, but a separate statement from Eagle Hills said that key aspects of the agreement included infrastructure enhancement at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. "The MoU lasts for a year with a possibility to extend it through joint agreement," Indonesian enterprise minister Erick Thohir said in the statement.



"There is no time period set for the $3 billion investment, giving flexibility on implementation." — reuters