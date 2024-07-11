India's TCS posts 8.7% rise in quarterly profits as client spending picks up

Tata Consultancy Services's quarterly revenue rose 5.4 per cent year on year to hit $7.49 billion. — Reuters

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 4:48 PM

Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday posted an 8.7 per cent on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter, matching analyst expectations and reflecting higher levels of client spending.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm is the second-biggest in India by market cap and earns more than 80 per cent of its revenue from Western markets.

TCS had seen demand tamper after the end of the coronavirus pandemic as customers cut back on tech spending due to higher inflation and an uncertain global economic outlook.

But the company has forecast stronger performance in the year ahead with a global economic bounceback and willingness by customers to spend on generative artificial intelligence technologies.

Quarterly revenue rose 5.4 per cent year on year to hit $7.49 billion (626.1 billion rupees) while net profit was $1.44 billion for the same period, the company said.

The results were buttressed by a 9.4 per cent year-on-year revenue bump in the company's manufacturing division.