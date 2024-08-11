India's markets regulator chief says all disclosures diligently followed in response to Hindenburg

Outpatient and inpatient revenue increased by Dh137 million
India's markets regulator chief said on Sunday that all the requirements of disclosures and recusals have been diligently followed, in a personal response to allegations made by U.S. based short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said investments in the fund referred to in the Hindenburg report were made in 2015 in private capacity, two years before joining SEBI.
Earlier on Saturday, Buch denied the report's allegations as baseless.
Gross power generation in the first half of 2024 was 25.5 TWh
Drugmaker ramps up manufacturing capacity as Zepbound sales cross $1 billion for the first time in a quarter
This follows US restrictions on semiconductor exports to the world's second-largest economy
Finance ministry to propose law next year to regulate ESG raters
The IMF also projected about 4 per cent GDP growth in 2024 in May, revising up from the 3.5 per cent forecast it released in April
The global travel insurance market size is expected to reach $63.9 billion by 2030
The chip giant decided against a deal because then-CEO Bob Swan did not think generative AI models would make it to market in the near future