India budget 2025-2026 focuses on stability, savings, and investment

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the annual budget in the parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. — Reuters

India’s Union Budget for 2025-2026 stands out as a strategic blueprint aimed at building on incremental gains while maintaining a strong focus on middle-class empowerment and making India more attractive to investors. With global uncertainties and economic challenges persisting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has wisely chosen a path of steady growth, guided by reforms and inclusivity.

At the heart of this budget is a clear intent to enhance the financial well-being of India’s burgeoning middle class. Tax reforms have been thoughtfully designed to provide much-needed relief. The government has raised the tax-free income threshold to ₹12 lakh under the new tax regime, giving middle-income households more disposable income. Additionally, tax deductions on rent and senior citizens’ interest income have seen significant increases. These measures are poised to uplift household sentiments and boost consumption, both of which are crucial for driving economic growth.

Savings, a fundamental pillar for financial stability, have also received a significant boost. Extending the timeline for filing updated tax returns and simplifying tax compliance for small charitable trusts demonstrates the government’s intent to foster a culture of voluntary compliance. By making tax compliance easier and less burdensome, the budget not only strengthens India’s tax base but also instills trust in the government’s relationship with its taxpayers.

Another vital aspect of this budget is its commitment to making India a magnet for global investments. One of the most noteworthy announcements is the decision to increase the FDI limit in the insurance sector from 74% to 100%, which is expected to attract substantial foreign capital. This move underscores India’s readiness to open up its financial sector while remaining vigilant about its long-term fiscal health. Moreover, by rationalizing customs tariffs and reducing duty rates on critical minerals and electronic components, the government has reinforced its commitment to supporting domestic manufacturing and technology-driven growth.

The budget also continues its push for “Make in India” by supporting MSMEs and clean-tech manufacturing. Measures such as enhanced credit availability and a manufacturing mission aimed at easing the cost of doing business will foster an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and technological innovation. This is a pragmatic move that not only strengthens India’s position in global supply chains but also ensures that employment opportunities are created for millions of young Indians.

Infrastructure and investment have received much-needed attention in this year’s budget. The Rs1.5 trillion allocation for 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure, as well as the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission, are expected to yield long-term benefits. These initiatives not only bolster state-level development projects but also provide critical support to the power and water sectors, which are essential for sustaining India’s urbanization and industrialization efforts.

One of the standout elements of the budget is its focus on digital and financial inclusivity. The repositioning of India Post as a catalyst for the rural economy and the introduction of UPI-linked credit cards under PM SVANidhi are forward-looking measures. These initiatives ensure that rural India is not left behind as the nation accelerates its digital transformation. Finally, the introduction of regulatory reforms and the commitment to ease business operations further underscore the government’s long-term vision for a globally competitive India. From rationalizing company mergers to setting up a high-level committee for regulatory reforms, these steps are designed to reduce red tape and boost investor confidence. However, the budget’s prudent approach does come with its trade-offs. Some might argue that a more aggressive push for immediate spending on welfare schemes and urban renewal was warranted. Nonetheless, the government’s emphasis on creating a robust economic foundation through investment-driven policies is commendable. As India looks ahead, this Union Budget serves as a critical reminder that gradual, well-calibrated measures often yield more sustainable growth than dramatic, short-term fixes. By prioritizing savings for the middle class, attracting investments, and fostering innovation, the 2025-2026 budget lays the groundwork for a confident, forward-looking India. In a rapidly evolving global economic landscape, the message from this budget is clear: India is committed to walking the steady path of reform, development, and prosperity for all.

The author is a writer at Milabalyawmi