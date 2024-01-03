IHC announces the formation of 2PointZero – a next generation holding company

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 5:32 PM

The International Holding Company Board has approved the initiation of the transfer of 2PointZero, a next generation holding company comprising several diverse and dynamic companies, to IHC. Spanning multiple sectors, business combinations of entities under common control, have been combined to form 2PointZero, boasting an impressive asset size expected to exceed Dh100 billion (transfer will be completed after obtaining all regulatory approvals).

IHC Chairman, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Today, we are proud to announce the formation of 2PointZero, a next generation holding company that stands at the forefront of pioneering advancements across multiple sectors. Embracing the future with open arms, 2PointZero is committed to having a transformative impact globally. Our dedication to Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is evident in our commitment to developing solutions that redefine industries such as Financial Services, Investment Banking, and Resource Management. Our vision transcends boundaries, and our mission is to build sustainable ecosystems that empower communities, cultivate technological excellence, and ensure financial resilience.”

A new era of diversified excellence

A 2PointZero statement said that the company embodies a vision of progress across a variety of industry verticals including private equity and alternative investments, venture capital operations, credit/asset management, financial services (including micro financing and insurance) investment banking, securities brokerage and research, artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, mineral and resource management, digital and cryptocurrency ecosystems and mobility.

“2PointZero’s collective strength lies in its diversity, shared vision, and unwavering commitment to progress. Its thriving ecosystem of industry leaders is interconnected, each contributing unique value and drawing strength from their collective purpose,” said Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s Chief Executive Officer. “By harnessing our expertise and acumen across these industry verticals and operating at an unprecedented scale, 2PointZero is poised to create a transformative impact on the world.”

A snapshot of the constituent companies includes:

• Chimera Investments, established in 2007, is an Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm that manages a diverse portfolio of equities and seeks value-creation opportunities. As part of the Royal Group, Chimera contributes to a conglomerate with over 60 entities across various industries, employing 20,000 people.

• Lunate, (pending regulatory approvals), is a major independent global alternative investment manager, managing of over Dh400 billion in assets. Majority-owned by Chimera, it primarily invests in private markets, including buyouts, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, and real assets, with selective investments in public equities and credit.

• Beltone Holding (pending regulatory approvals) is one of the fastest growing financial services providers in Egypt and the MENA region. The Company offers a diverse range of services, including investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage and research; direct investments, private equity, venture capital, leasing, factoring, consumer finance, mortgage and microfinance; and other ventures.

• International Resources Holding, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specialises in unlocking the mineral value chain with a strategic focus on energy transition minerals and key resources such as copper, cobalt, nickel, lithium, tin, tantalum, tungsten, manganese, and graphite. IRH plays a pivotal role in advancing in-country value addition across Africa and beyond.

• Sagasse Investments is an investment company operating as a specialised purpose vehicle, dedicated to strategic investments in select companies. With a primary focus on the Middle East, Sagasse is positioned as a key player in the region’s economic landscape while maintaining flexibility to explore opportunities in diverse global markets.

• Citadel Technologies is a leading player in the cryptocurrency mining industry and operates a state-of-the-art crypto mining facility in Abu Dhabi. The company specializes in Bitcoin extraction and is committed to sustainable and efficient mining practices.