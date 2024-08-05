IHC announces formation of global trading and trade facilitation conglomerate

International Holding Company, the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, has formed Rorix Holdings, a global finance and trade facilitation company focused on financial services, trade finance, advisory, commodities and trade insurance sectors. The strategic move will lead to more inclusive economic development by serving as an entry point through the UAE for local, regional and global businesses to access new markets.

By offering comprehensive services and cutting-edge solutions, Rorix Holdings aims to accelerate trade volumes, attract foreign investment, and foster economic partnerships that will promote sustainable growth across multiple sectors. T

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, says: “As the UAE expands its market access through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) strategy, Rorix Holdings will leverage the latest technologies and trade solutions to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the international marketplace. Rorix Holdings will also play a crucial role in realizing the UAE’s vision in facilitating seamless trade across borders and will serve as a crucial enabler for traders, service companies, entrepreneurs, and SMEs seeking new markets.”

The launch of Rorix Holdings comes at a pivotal time when businesses worldwide are seeking comprehensive support to navigate complexities of international flow of trade. Rorix Holdings will engage in strategic partnerships and alliances with numerous UAE and international stakeholders in areas such as trading, financial services, commodities, logistics and distribution.