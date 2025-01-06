iFX EXPO Dubai 2025: The ultimate growth platform for the online trading industry

Group CEO of Ultimate Fintech George Panayiotou offers a sneak peak at the approaching event

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is one of the fastest growing online trading and fintech markets. Data show that the online trading platform industry alone is on a continuous uptrend, being projected to reach $16.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.80 per cent over the forecast period 2023-2032.

In this context, iFX EXPO Dubai emerges as a launching board for online trading industry players seeking further growth opportunities and recognition in the Middle East. Part of the prestigious iFX EXPO event series starting in 2012, the latest iFX EXPO Dubai is set to take place between 14-16 January 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre Za'abeel Hall 6.

In the build-up to the event, we invited George Panayiotou, Group CEO of Ultimate Fintech, to share a top-down view on the approaching iFX EXPO Dubai 2025.

Dubai has established itself as one of the main online trading and fintech hubs in MENA. What does iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 bring new to business players?

iFX EXPO aims to create a dedicated space for everyone in the online trading industry to network and do business. The event is designed on three pillars: Networking, Learning and Business. It is the place to be for institutional players, such as brokers, prop trading firms, technology providers, paytechs, liquidity providers and business service providers, as well as individuals, meaning introducing brokers (IBs), affiliates and traders. Bringing all these key players under one roof is what makes iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 unique.

According to the website, the upcoming exhibition is set to bring together attendees from over 120 countries. How is it different from other online trading industry events?

We are constantly innovating as we adapt to market shifts and seek to attract a highly qualified audience. The quality of our attendees, from exhibitors and sponsors, to speakers and visitors is of top standard every time. Most of our participants are prominent financial professionals and individuals with a vast background in online trading, investing, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and fintech, including decision-makers and C-suite executives. This is our “X” factor. Bringing all these industry players together is not easy, and it can only mean one thing - that we have something to offer them. And we do, by giving them the possibility to join dynamic conversations, share insights, and identify lucrative opportunities.

That said, anyone attending iFX EXPO Dubai in January 2025 will have the privilege of meeting these people face-to-face, and, who knows, maybe even get their interest and lay the groundwork for future collaboration.

Of course, being one of the “originals” helped. iFX EXPO was established 12 years ago, so we have an innate understanding of what our attendees want and need to run a successful business. In this sense, it is the only event of its kind in MENA and internationally - especially from the perspective of market breadth and targeted verticals.

Another essential element that iFX EXPO excels in is education. We dedicate an entire stage to trading education, called the Traders Arena. As a space for knowledge-sharing, the Traders Arena fosters growth for everyone involved- traders, prop firms, and brokers, who can openly share their expertise to a targeted audience. It's a win-win.

Prop trading is a growing trend right now. How does iFX EXPO Dubai meet this increasing market demand?

Yes, we are successfully riding the prop trading wave. The prop trading community was really keen on getting this kind of exposure in MENA, with many of our exhibitors and sponsors coming from this sector. Prop firms and prop trading technology providers will be prominently featured on the expo floor this year. This is our competitive edge over other event organisers, I would say - because nowhere else will you find such a rich display of products and services that offer a tailored choice of solutions that match the needs and wants of both individual traders and startups or brokers seeking an inroad to the prop trading world.

As prop trading is a relatively new trend, we thought having a dedicated content track would complete the picture. Visitors can expect to hear from thought leaders and prop trading industry insiders as they tackle some of the hottest prop trading topics at the Idea Hub and the Traders Arena.

What is the significance of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025? How is it different from last year's expo and what should visitors expect?

Not to give any spoilers, but we expect this year's expo to be our largest yet. Overall, we expect to see more than 7,000 participants, including more than 2,500+ brokers, over 2,000+ traders, 1,000+ IBs and affiliates, and 100+ prop firms, as I previously mentioned. This represents a staggering rise in attendance of more than 60 per cent compared to previous editions.

In terms of networking and learning opportunities, how does the event meet the needs of both institutional participants and individuals?

With each expo, we try to bring something new to the table. To give you an idea, our 2025 Conference agenda covers topics such as ''Dealmakers of the Desert: From Oil to Algorithms'', "Money Heist: The Cashless Conspiracy", or ''Firewall Impossible - Securing Finance in a World of Hackers'', which are just a few of the thought-provoking panel discussions held at the Speaker Hall.

In parallel, the Traders Arena brings fresh insights into the practicalities of online trading like ''Traders Upgrade - Step Up Your Game: How to Become IBs & Affiliates in MENA'', ''Sugar Coated: The Investment Scams & How to Spot Them'', ''AI Integration: Invest to Enhance'', and much more.

Last but not least, the Idea Hub features equally intriguing sessions and workshops designed for and focusing on startups and prop trading. I encourage participants to attend any of the sessions such as “Beyond the Global Challenges: UAE’s Rise as a Startup & Investor Hub'', ''UAE: Are We Talking About the New Powerhouse for Prop-Trading?'', ''The Prop Trading Hall of Fame'', ''Prop Trading's Next Phase: Building Sustainability Beyond the Hype'', or ''Investors’ F…Ups: Learning from the Mistakes'', among many others.

But iFX EXPO is not only about learning and showcasing the latest technologies or brokerage and prop trading services, it’s also about networking. Our Welcome party provides the ideal setting and opportunity for participants to connect with existing and potential clients and partners in a more casual way, outside the formalities of business.

In a nutshell, iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 is more than we can cover in this interview. It’s a tradeshow, a conference, and a networking event, taken together as a unique opportunity to find new business, gain fresh industry insights, and enjoy the right mix of business and pleasure. Anyone interested to attend, can do so by registering at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 website.