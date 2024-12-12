Hilton on track to triple its portfolio in Egypt

A view of Hilton Cairo Suez Road. — Supplied photo

Hilton is on track to triple its presence in Egypt with plans to open 25 hotels across the country, including the signing of more than ten new properties under the global hospitality company’s brands. Hilton’s growing pipeline brings it closer to its aim of exceeding 40 hotels operating in Egypt over the coming years.

New signings include the debut of Hilton’s lifestyle brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, on the African continent, as well as Egypt’s first Curio Collection by Hilton, and an all-inclusive resort under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand. Hilton is also set to open the highly anticipated Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, located in the capital’s upscale Maadi district. The hotel is slated to open in early 2025 and will feature contemporary rooms with panoramic views of iconic landmarks like the Nile and the Pyramids.

Commenting on Hilton’s growth in Egypt, Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Hilton, said: “Egypt is our longest standing market in the MEA region, where we’ve been operating for more than 60 years. We are excited to continue building on this legacy as we accelerate our growth, and we look forward to working closely with our valued owners to provide guests with reliable and friendly stays across the country. The debut of our lifestyle brands in Egypt marks an important milestone, allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in the rich experiences the country has to offer.”

The signing of three agreements with Concord Co. for Tourist Development S.A.E and Africa for Real Estate Investment will see the debut of Hilton’s lifestyle brands, Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Egypt. Renovations Several hotels in Hilton’s Egypt portfolio are currently undergoing refurbishments to modernise the interiors of the hotels, including Ramses Hilton, Hilton Pyramids Golf, and Hilton Cairo Heliopolis. In Marsa Alam, Hilton Marsa Alam Nubian Resort will see an impressive refurbishment and the addition of 66 guest rooms and suites. Meanwhile, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharm El Sheikh - Sharks Bay Resort is undergoing a full renovation with the first phase of 270 guest rooms slated for completion by June 2025.

Hilton’s fast-growing pipeline of hotels in Egypt is expected to create over 5,000 new job opportunities, further cementing the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on local communities and aiding in talent development across the country. Most recently, Hilton launched its very own hospitality school in Egypt, collaborating with academic institutions and universities to train and recruit the next generation of young hospitality professionals.