Higher interest rates also present opportunities

The US Federal Reserve’s move to maintain interest rates higher for an extended period presents a challenging scenario for loan holders in the retail banking sector, both in the UAE and globally. The prolonged interest rate environment could lead to increased borrowing costs for consumers, potentially affecting their ability to repay loans, a senior official said.

However, amidst these challenges, there emerges an opportunity for customers seeking attractive returns on their deposits and investments. “Banks, including Mashreq, can offer competitive interest rates on savings accounts, fixed deposits, and investment products, providing customers with alternatives to traditional borrowing. This creates a favorable environment for individuals to grow their wealth and secure their financial futures,” Fernando Morillo, group head of retail banking, Mashreq, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

As interest rates eventually normalise, loan holders stand to benefit, as borrowing costs may decrease, making debt management more feasible. “This normalisation will also open up avenues for investments in various asset classes,” Morillo said.

Mashreq, known for its prudent risk management practices and boasting one of the lowest NPL ratios in the industry, is well positioned to navigate the changing interest rate environment, Morillo stressed. “This positions the bank to capitalise on emerging investment opportunities and continue to provide to its customers in the evolving retail banking landscape,” he added.

The digital payments landscape in the UAE is undergoing significant transformation, with a notable decline in cash usage, Morillo said.

Data shows that digital wallets have become mainstream, especially during the Covid era, jumping from 0.5 per cent to 10 per cent of payment volumes and continuing to grow at a robust 30 per cent to 40 per cent annually. Mobile wallets are also rapidly rising in popularity as part of nationwide initiatives to replace physical cash, with the UAE ambitious goal to becoming fully cashless by 2030. “This trend is expected to continue and consolidate in the coming future, particularly with the adoption of centralized digital currencies, further integrating mobile and digital wallets into everyday financial transactions,” Morillo said.

While cryptocurrencies are gaining traction to trade, cash management and capital markets, retail applications remain limited. “However, there is promising potential in areas like atomic payment for in-game transactions and emerging platforms that could support these innovations,” Morillo said.