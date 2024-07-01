Have a wrinkle free journey this summer

One of the most significant aspects is the development of transportation networks
Looking to travel this Summer, opt for a handheld steamer that not only keeps your wardrobe wrinkle free, but also champions innovation. Versuni’s compact and foldable steamer from Philips, is a perfect travel essential, offering unmatched convenience and performance for you on the go.
The handheld 3000 Series steamer is designed to be lightweight, compact, and foldable, ensuring easy use and storage. It heats up in just 30 seconds with a light indicator, powered by 1000W to provide up to 20g/min continuous steam. This steamer eliminates the need for an ironing board, saving time and hassle. It features a 120ml detachable water tank for easy refills and can steam up to one outfit per fill. The steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*, refreshes garments by removing odours, and reduces the need for washing, thus prolonging garment life. Safe for all ironable fabrics with no risk of burning, it also includes a metal steam plate for better results and comes with a storage pouch for convenience at home or during travel.
“Versuni is dedicated to enhancing the travel experience through innovation. Our products exemplify this commitment combining advanced technology with practical features to provide a superior experience. The handheld steamer not only ensures travellers to effortlessly maintain fresh and polished outfits on the go, but also embodies convenience and efficiency in one versatile tool,” said May Buhaisi, Marketing Lead, Middle East , Versuni.
