Global uncertainties can provide new opportunities, says investment expert

Vivium Holding founder reveals his strategies

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 6:15 AM

Global uncertainty often also provide unique opportunities for investment, according to an expert.

“ Market dynamics undergo shifts, creating gaps and openings for different investment prospects. Those who are well-prepared and knowledgeable can seize these opportunities and reap substantial benefits. Therefore, investing in uncertain times requires thorough preparation, staying informed about market trends, and being ready to capitalize on favourable situations as they arise,” Elie Khouri – Founder and CEO, Vivium Holding, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Vivium Holding is a Dubai-based single-family office founded by Elie Khouri in 2017, with a particular vision to invest in talent, ideas and build brands to leave a meaningful generational impact.

Vivium Holding continues to seek and pursue investment opportunities that align with its themes and operating lines, remaining committed to growing its presence in luxury residential and hospitality, technology, and passion investments.

Excerpts from the interview:

The importance of investing in uncertain times?

Investing should be a long-term strategy and I believe it is key to building generational wealth. It provides us with the opportunity to grow financial resources over time, ensuring a secure future for ourselves and our families. However, during uncertain times, it becomes even crucial to fully understand the risks associated with these investments; assessing the potential worst-case outcomes before committing.

I also believe that “investing” extends beyond the accumulating of financial resources, it’s about sharing knowledge, skills, and values. I believe that as humans we should invest in ourselves and others around us contributing to personal growth and development and fostering a better future.

What are your strategies for navigating global economic trends?

In navigating global economic trends, we use a range of strategies to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate risks. Diversification plays a crucial role in our approach, as we understand that risk is an inherent part of investing. To minimize and navigate these risks, we not only invest across various sectors but across geographies for a balanced portfolio. By spreading our investments, we can be agile in effectively adapting to any market changes that may occur.

We recognize the potential for industry disruption and growth in technology start-ups. While acknowledging their inherent risks, we also acknowledge their significant potential for innovation and market transformation. By investing in these ventures, we capitalize on their success.

Furthermore, our strategic focus on luxury residential and hospitality developments is targeted at accessible markets with high luxury appeal, such as Greece and Portugal. We carefully select areas where we believe our investments can have the most impact. This targeted approach allows us to navigate global market changes by positioning ourselves in markets that align with our investment objectives and where we can create significant value.

Overall, a combination of diversification, investing in high-potential sectors, and targeted market selection forms our strategies for effectively navigating global economic trends. We aim to seize opportunities and mitigate risks, ensuring the long-term success of our investments.

What are Vivium Holding’s main areas of investment and why have you chosen to focus on these areas?

Vivium Holding’s primary areas of investment are driven by a desire to explore unique opportunities and make a lasting impact. We prioritize investments that align with our core values and philosophy of curating, inspiring, and celebrating. These areas are often overlooked in traditional investment circles, making our approach distinctive.

Our investment choices are rooted in my personal interests and passions, which include a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and aesthetics. I believe that investments go beyond mere financial transactions and should also reflect a commitment to creating value. Our portfolio not only ensures financial soundness but also brings personal fulfillment to myself and our team, setting us apart from other family offices.

We maintain a diverse portfolio that encompasses both traditional and alternative investments. Our focus revolves around three key investment themes: luxury residential and hospitality, technology, and passion investments.

We are active in the real estate sector with Vivium Properties – specialized in the development of premium projects in prime locations in Portugal and Greece with twelve developments underway including one of its most notable projects Alechrim 51, scheduled for completion in Q1 2024. We have a longstanding partnership with Sotheby’s UAE, KSA, & UK. We recently ventured into hospitality by acquiring destination 5-star boutique hotels in premium locations with a strong F&B component.

Technology is the second vertical we are active in with investments spaning across fin-tech, prop-tech, and art-tech; supporting start-ups, and entrepreneurs globally.

Finally, under passion investments falls Vivium Living – our specialized division, dedicated to design furniture, partnering with the finest global brands - such as Cassina, Kettal, and Riamdesio - devoted to craftmanship, innovation, and meticulous attention to detail. With a particular interest in the art and design world, we own in a collection of contemporary art as well as support emerging and established artists globally and regionally.

Unlike investment firms that rely on broad market trends or automated algorithms, we take a curated approach. Each investment is carefully selected to ensure alignment with our philosophy allowing us to create synergies across our portfolio. We believe in the power of thoughtful selection to maximize the impact of our investments. Some insights into Vivium Holding’s operations in the UAE and beyond.

I established Vivium Holding in 2017 and started dedicating more time to investment with the introduction of our office in ICD Brookfield Place in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2021.

Throughout my journey, I have always believed in the power of mentorship and drawing inspiration from people around me. We’re a small, passionate, and diverse team and we love to challenge the status quo. Our investment philosophy is brought to life by the breadth of talent we have within the team, and we are proud to be building a strong company culture for all employees to thrive.

Our global portfolio across the three key investment themes continues to evolve and grow in the UAE and beyond.

We are expanding our Real estate presence in Europe through Sotheby’s expansion plans which will be announced very soon and working towards further developing Vivium Living division. We are in discussions with various other global brands aiming to complete our portfolio with a total of five brands in the next 2 years.