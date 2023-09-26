Global online trading platform market likely to grow to $12.16 billion in 2028

The Forex.com pavilion at Forex Expo Dubai 2023. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 5:33 PM

During Forex Expo Dubai 2023, Capitalise.ai, a world leader in AI-based trading analysis and automation and Forex.com, a trading platform of Gain Global Markets Inc, announced the launch of a partnership offering Forex.com’s clients globally, free AI-based trading analysis and automation platform, by October. Already available for clients in the US, Capitalise.ai is now available in the Middle East.

The global online trading platform market is projected to grow from $9.32 billion in 2022 to $12.16 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The Middle East is emerging as a key trading hub, and the online trading industry is projected to be valued at $1 trillion by 2025. Signs of such growth can be evident from the presence of global brands and industry trends in the region.

The Capitalise.ai technology allows Forex.com traders to create, analyse and automate trading strategies in everyday English without needing programming knowledge.

Ritu Singh, Regional Director of Stone X Group, said: “At Forex.com we’re committed to providing our clients with the tools they need to add maximum value to their trading experience. Partnering with best-in-class products such as performance analytics, Capitalise allows us to fulfil that commitment by adding user-friendly automation to our clients’ trading arsenal. We’re excited to enable this innovative technology and we’re sure it will be the perfect complement to the Forex.com interface.”

Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai CEO & Co-Founder, said: “This successful partnership with Forex.com validates the effectiveness and utility of our platform. We are thrilled to continue this journey and extend our advanced AI-based trading solutions to Forex.com’s global clientele, providing them the tools they need to make smarter, more informed trading decisions.”

Capitalise.ai’s interface “wizard” provides a no-code, free-style English text input that allows traders to create automated trading scenarios or alerts, which can be back-tested and instantly executed with Forex.com trading accounts. Automated trading plans can be simple or sophisticated with one or up to hundreds of entry or exit conditions. Capitalise.ai leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to make algorithm trading available to all traders, regardless of their coding ability.

To benefit from free access to Capitalise’s full suite of automation and analysis capabilities, Forex.com traders simply need to create a complimentary Capitalise account and then connect their Forex.com login details. New Forex.com clients can also enjoy all the benefits of the Capitalise.ai service once they have signed up.

Forex.com traders will also be able to access Capitalise.ai’s mobile app for Android and iOS, facilitating trading automation any time the markets are open.