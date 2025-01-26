Global leaders in Davos discuss AI for social innovation

Badr Jafar speaks at the World Economic Forum

Global leaders from across business, philanthropy, and policy convened during the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos for a high-level session titled ‘AI and the Social Sector: Building an Intelligent Impact Continuum.’ The roundtable, hosted by the UAE Presidential Court’s Office of Development Affairs, and Badr Jafar, Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy and Chief Executive of Crescent Enterprises, explored how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can transform how philanthropies and the broader social sector address complex global challenges, as well as discussed the significant disparities in AI’s development and application around the world.

Over 75 influential leaders participated in the rountdable discussion, including Secretary John Kerry, 68th U.S. Secretary of State; Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, UAE; Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi; Professor Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government; and David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Angela Williams, President and CEO, United Way Worldwide; Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF; Cherie Blair, CBE, KC, Co-Founder and Chair, Omnia Strategy; Dr. Wladimir Klitschko, Founder, Klitschko Foundation; Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank; Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General & CEO, Int’l Federation of Red Cross; Francois Bonnici Director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Head of Foundations; , World Economic Forum; Professor Deep Saini, President, McGill University; Professor Mosa Moshabela, Vice-Chancellor & Principal, University of Cape Town; Yann LeCun VP & Chief Artificial Intelligence Scientist, META; and Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman & Managing Director, Lulu Group International.

In his opening remarks, Badr Jafar highlighted AI’s transformative potential while urging the need for a more equitable distribution of its benefits. He stated: “The AI revolution, much like the Industrial Revolution, will create winners and losers. Today, 90% of AI investment flows to the Global North. Meanwhile, many social innovators in the Global South – where 85% of the world’s population resides – struggle with limited resources and inadequate support. We must address these disparaties, and to do so requires a whole-of-society approach, uniting governments, philanthropists, and business leaders from around the world.”

The discussion explored how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming lives. In the UAE, platforms like Enayati utilise AI to predict and prevent health crises. However, despite $540 billion invested globaly in AI since 2016, less than 0.5% has been allocated to social initiatives. Reflecting on these challenges, Badr Jafar emphasised the need for a collective response, stating: “The UAE offers an example – not necessarily as a model to replicate but as a partner in progress. One of the first nations to adopt a national AI strategy, the UAE is leveraging AI for economic and social advancement by investing in talent, fostering research, and building infrastructure. Global partnerships are essential to empower social innovators everywhere with the tools, knowledge, and data they need to create lasting change.” The session examined AI’s transformative potential for social impact, focusing on scalable solutions in health, education, and sustainability, the leadership role of philanthropic and social organisations in driving inclusive and ethical AI development, and the importance of multisector partnerships to accelerate AI for social good.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos continues to serve as a vital platform for addressing global challenges and fostering collaborative problem-solving. The extensive inclusion of artificial intelligence in this year’s deliberations underscores the Forum’s commitment to shaping a future where technology serves humanity and advances equity.