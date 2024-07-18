Global airline passenger traffic expected to double in 20 years

Markets are fully pricing in the inevitable September Fed rate cut while odds of another cut in December stand at above 60 per cent, say analysts
Airlines expect overall passenger numbers to double over the next two decades from the 4.3 billion who flew last year, with growth led by emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the main global airline body said Thursday.
The projected surge in traffic could put further pressure on carriers to contribute to the fight against climate change and make progress towards a pledge to reach "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.
Average annual passenger growth is expected to be 3.6 per cent a year to 2043, compared with a forecast of 9.7 percent growth this year, the International Air Transport Association said in its latest update.
The Asia Pacific region would lead with average growth of 4.8 per cent, propelled by countries like India (6.9 per cent) and China (5.8 per cent) but also Thailand and Vietnam (6.4 per cent each), the IATA said.
Passenger growth in Africa and the Middle East would rise by 3.6 per cent, while Latin American and the Caribbean would see a 2.9 per cent increase.
The mature markets of North America and Europe would see growth of 1.7 per cent and two percent, the association said.
Air transport currently accounts for less than three percent of global CO2 emissions, but is often in the firing line because it serves a minority of the world's population.
Airlines are mainly betting on increased production of sustainable aviation fuels produced from renewable sources, expected to provide 65 percent of the industry's "net zero" target for 2050.
But the technological challenges of producing such fuels at scale -- they currently provide just 0.53 percent of airlines' fuel consumption -- are likely to require huge investments.
Markets are fully pricing in the inevitable September Fed rate cut while odds of another cut in December stand at above 60 per cent, say analysts
Cancer medicine Darzalex and blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara post robust sales growth
The company working to secure additional containers; ports across Asia experiencing delays
Grade A office space operating at 95% or more occupancy levels across the emirate
The world's largest listed miner beat analyst expectations for both its quarterly iron ore and copper production in its production report
Traders focus on the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts as early as September
China accounted for 16% of $393.8 billion of global luxury spending last year: Consultancy Bain
Stock investors are leaning into corners of the US equity market that could benefit from proposed Trump policies such as tax cuts and regulatory easing