GCC trade set to grow 5.5% annually through 2033

A container ship at Jebel Ali port in Dubai. GCC trade growth is supported by significant expansion across multiple trade corridors, with China emerging as the largest growth market. — File photo

Trade in the GCC countries likely to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 per cent to reach $2.3 trillion by 2033, research showed on Wednesday.

According to new research from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), world trade in goods is projected to grow at an average of 2.9 per cent annually through 2033, with the GCC region playing an increasingly pivotal role in connecting major trade routes between East and West.

BCG’s latest report, “Great Powers, Geopolitics, and the Future of Trade”, analyses trade and economic data from more than 150 countries. The report reveals how shifting global trade dynamics will impact regional and international commerce through 2033.

GCC trade growth is supported by significant expansion across multiple trade corridors, with China emerging as the largest growth market at $88 billion (5.7 per cent CAGR), followed by Japan at $46 billion (9.4 per cent CAGR). The analysis shows GCC’s non-hydrocarbon trade will grow by 3.5 per cent annually, highlighting the region’s successful economic diversification efforts.

As global trade patterns shift, the GCC is strengthening its position as a critical connector between East and West. This is evidenced by the broader transformation in global trade flows, where China’s trade with the Global South is set to increase by $1.25 trillion and trade between developing nations is projected to grow by $673 billion through 2033. The GCC’s strategic location and expanding infrastructure position the region to capture value from these evolving trade dynamics, BCG noted. Rami Rafih, managing director and partner at BCG, said: “The reconfiguration of global trade flows presents a pivotal moment for the GCC. As trade routes transform, the GCC’s deliberate investment in capabilities positions it to achieve greater success through developing proactive and risk-based options rather than defaulting to reactionary responses. The key is leveraging this foundation to shape emerging trade corridors, particularly as Global South commerce evolves.” The report identifies major transformations across key trading regions that will reshape global commerce. While North America solidifies as a resilient trade bloc with US-Mexico trade increasing by $315B by 2033, ASEAN emerges as a significant beneficiary of global shifts with 3.7 per cent annual trade growth. India’s trajectory is particularly notable, with total trade expected to reach $1.8T annually by 2033, driven by its increasing role as a global manufacturing hub. The growing power of the Global South represents one of the most significant developments in global trade. Representing 18 per cent of global GDP and 62 per cent of the world’s population, these 133 developing nations are set to expand their trade significantly. Annual trade among Global South nations will grow by $673 billion over the next decade, while trade between the Global South and developed economies is projected to reach $1.67 trillion annually by 2033.

Cristian Rodriguez-Chiffelle, Partner and Director, Trade, Investment & Geopolitics at BCG, said: “For business leaders, navigating today’s complex trade landscape requires more than agile supply chains — it demands an insights-driven approach to geopolitical shifts. Success will come to those who cultivate deep market intelligence, develop robust scenario planning, and build a portfolio of strategic options, thus building a “geopolitical muscle.” While diversification improves resilience, the real opportunity lies in shaping new trading partnerships that bridge geopolitical divides, and extracts not only challenges but also opportunities arising from geopolitical events.”