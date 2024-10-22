Free gold bars, discounts: What UAE's jewellery buyers can get this Diwali season

Photo: AP file

From free gold coins and bars to zero per cent deduction on old gold exchange, jewellers in the UAE have announced discounts and promotions to attract buyers, as the Diwali festival approaches.

To cash in on high demand and despite the fact that prices of the yellow metal reached an all-time high, gold sellers also offered 100% value on diamond exchange and flexible payment plans.

On Tuesday morning, 24K was selling for Dh331.5 per gram, while 22K, 21K, and 18K were trading at Dh307.0, Dh297.0, and Dh254.75 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was trading at $2,731.49 per ounce, up 0.37 per cent.

Dubai-based jeweller Malabar Gold and Diamonds has unveiled a range of exclusive jewellery as part of the festive season.

“Customers purchasing gold and diamond jewellery will be eligible for a free gold coin on their purchase. Additionally, we are also providing customers with the opportunity to exchange their old 22K jewellery purchased from anywhere without any deduction and 8-gram gold coins without making charges," said Shamlal Ahamed, the jeweller's managing director for international operations.

"Special buy counters offering selected jewellery at incredible discounts have also been set up across our showrooms. All offers are valid in the UAE until November 3,” he added.

UAE jeweller Joyalukkas is offering a free one-gram 24K Lakshmi Idol or gold bar on diamond and precious stone jewellery purchases worth Dh5,000 or gold jewellery worth Dh20,000.

For purchases of Dh3,000 in diamond and precious stone jewellery, it is offering 500 milligrams of 24K gold bars. Additionally, on October 29, customers can receive a free 200 milligrams of 22K gold coins on gold jewellery purchases of Dh3,000.

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 and November 1.

“This Diwali, we are excited to launch ‘Golden Diwali’ – our biggest festive offer yet… To make this Diwali even brighter, we’re offering no making charges on 8-gram gold coins, zero per cent deduction on old gold exchange, and guaranteed gold rate protection with a 10 per cent advance payment. For diamond enthusiasts, there’s 100 per cent value on diamond exchanges,” said John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas.

In addition, the jeweller offers flexible payment options to customers in the UAE. Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the house of Tata, customers can have up to 100 per cent off on making charges or can receive a free gold coin with their purchase in the UAE. “The brand offers an unmatched 100 per cent current date gold value on old gold exchange, for customers looking to beat the high gold rates. In addition to the above, there are special sections in stores offering products on best deals. We believe these incentives will make it easier for everyone to celebrate any occasion with elegance and style,” said Aditya Singh, head of the jewellery international business, Titan Company Limited. Liali Jewellery is also offering free gold coins on a purchase of Dh3,000 and above. “Understanding the high demand during this season, retailers are offering discounts on making charges or running festive offers. These promotions help attract customers who might otherwise feel the pinch of rising prices,” said Anuraag Sinha, managing director of Liali Jewellery. ALSO READ: Dubai: Diwali fireworks, music show, and traditional market to kick off festival of lights Jewellery outlets expect brisk festival sales despite record price surge