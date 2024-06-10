Floating residences, coral garden to come up in Ras Al Khaimah

Officials at the inauguration ceremony. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 5:38 PM

Dubai-based Kleindienst Group, developer of The Heart of Europe project – will establish a maritime facility in Ras Al Khaimah as well as an underwater living experience in the Northern Emirates.

The developer will build a shipyard will comprise of four sections. The first section called the “Viking” section – will include the design and construction of a 144-meter giga-yacht, placing UAE along with Netherlands, Germany, and Italy in the world capable of constructing giga-yachts. It will also be the first destination in the GCC region capable of building giga-yachts. It is worth noting that currently there are less than 100 giga-yachts across the entire world.

The second part of the shipyard includes a “Coral Garden” section, which focuses on the construction of The Heart of Europe's first-of-its-kind underwater living experience in the form of the Floating Seahorse Villas, the Floating Venice resort, the Floating Lido hotel and floating solar systems.

The third “Tug” section will handle the construction of barges, supply, and transportation vessels, with plans to more than double Kleindienst Group’s current fleet. Finally, the “Ferry” section will be dedicated to passenger transportation, fishing boats, as well as sailing and diving boats. With new reef areas in Dubai, the diving industry is set for significant growth. The initial overall scope of work planned includes approximately 200 boats.

The shipyard will also host a Maritime Academy. The developer has tied up with RAK Ports for the development of the project. Josef Kleindienst, founder and chairman of Kleindienst Group, said the partnership with RAK Ports will advance the marine industry and foster economic growth in the UAE. “Ras Al Khaimah's strategic location and conducive investment environment make it an ideal hub for our ambitious maritime and shipbuilding projects." He added.

Roy Anthony Cummins, CEO of RAK Ports, said the establishment of this maritime facility will bring significant economic and employment benefits to the region.