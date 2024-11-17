First hotel-branded residential project on Yas Bay and Yas Island unveiled

Burtville Developments, in partnership with Bab Al Qasr Hotels, has announced the launch of Bab Al Qasr Residence at Yas Bay, located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The company has started construction and sales for the project.

The company recently received the project registration certificate from the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

The real estate market in Abu Dhabi is currently experiencing significant activity, with strong demand for property purchases, particularly from expats. This increase is driven by various initiatives and measures aimed at boosting business activity in the UAE, encouraging the company to continue its plans to launch more new real estate projects that serve a diverse range of investors.

Bab Al Qasr Residence at Yas Bay is the first hotel-branded residential project on Yas Bay and Yas Island, aligning with the ongoing growth and prosperity of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.

Residents of Bab Al Qasr Residence at Yas Bay will have exclusive access to a private beach at Yas Beach Club. The project also provides convenient access to 12 famous attractions on Yas Island, including entertainment destinations like Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and a waterfront area featuring international restaurants.

Inspired by the luxurious Bab Al Qasr Hotel on Corniche Road in Abu Dhabi, Bab Al Qasr Residence offers semi-hotel services, including valet parking, housekeeping, childcare, car rental, move-in coordination, and flight reservations.

Bab Al Qasr Residence at Yas Bay features fully furnished residential units equipped with world-class brands for furniture, home appliances, sanitary fixtures, and elevators. The duplex apartments and sky villas include private gardens and elevators, adding a new level of luxury to the project. Burtville Developments plans to expand its operations in Abu Dhabi and develop new real estate projects, strengthening its position in the UAE market and meeting the goals of various investor groups amid increasing demand for property purchases in Abu Dhabi. Bab Al Qasr Residence is a notable addition to the portfolio of Burtville Developments, which includes projects in Masdar City, Yas Island, and other prime areas of Abu Dhabi. Burtville Developments recently announced significant progress in the construction of Ville 11, a project launched earlier this year in Masdar City, consisting of 111 residential units.

Bab Al Qasr Residence at Yas Bay stands out as an attractive and in-demand investment destination, with investors anticipating strong returns given the booming real estate market in Abu Dhabi.