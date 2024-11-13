First Crypto Content Creator Campus unites over 200 global creators in Dubai

The 2024 Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), a landmark event shaping the future of the content creator economy, successfully wrapped up its first-ever summit in Dubai.

In line with Dubai’s vision to support blockchain innovation and the content creation economy, the summit and the Dubai Content Creators Programme by the Dubai Press Club are reinforcing the city’s reputation as a global hub for creativity and technology.

CCCC 2024 drew over 200 creators, with a collective fan-based of over 1 billion views. Speakers included Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG; Zach King, Filmmaker & Content Creator; Nick Tran, former Head of Global Marketing at TikTok; Katie Penn, former Global Head of Marketing at X and more, delivering over 15 sessions at the summit.

Day 1 began with opening remarks by Randi Zuckerberg and kicked off with an engaging panel discussion on ‘The Value of Content Creators to the Crypto Industry’, highlighting the value of creators in the crypto space. Standout sessions included ‘Finding Your Breakthrough – Insights from Zach King’s Journey,’ where he also shared tips on ‘The Key to Becoming a YouTube Influencer.’ Other industry leaders tackled challenges and trends with topics such as ‘How to Monetize Influence,’ ‘The Evolving Dynamics of Social Media,’ and ‘The Key to Becoming a TikTok Influencer.’

Day 2 featured standout sessions, including Randi Zuckerberg’s keynote, ‘How to Get Viewers Returning to Your Livestreams’, where she shared strategies for building loyal audiences and sustaining viewer engagement. Other sessions explored topics like ‘How Crypto Changed KOLs’ Lives’, led by prominent creators, Crypto Banter, CoinBureau, Alex Falcon, The Moon and MMCrypto. This was followed by a panel discussion titled ‘The Key to Becoming a Twitter Influencer’, led by leading Twitter creator, Mario Nawfal and Richard Rabbat, former Vice President of Product at Twitter. The day concluded with a lively afterparty hosted by Safa Siddiqui, Netflix star of Dubai Bling, followed by a gala dinner and awards ceremony.

Additionally, the CCCC Hacker House Challenge hosted 10 teams and individuals competing for a $90,000 prize pool, with the Five Guys Team taking the Best Picture category, winning $30,000 and Chris Kogias winning the Best Editor individual category with $10,000.

Randi Zuckerberg said: “Being part of the Crypto Content Creator Campus in Dubai has been inspiring so far. Today’s conversations reinforced just how much potential there is at the intersection of content creation and blockchain. Dubai’s energy and commitment to innovation make it the perfect setting for creators and industry leaders to reimagine what’s possible in this evolving digital landscape.” Zach King, Filmmaker and Content Creator said: “The Crypto Content Creator Campus is bringing so many hard working and amazing creators together, this has been the perfect place to bring all these people together.” Phoebe Peng, spokesperson for CCCC, commented: “The energy and ideas shared over these past two days have been truly impactful. Hosting CCCC in Dubai, underscores the city’s role as a leader and sets a new benchmark for how the content and crypto industries can collaborate and innovate. We’re thrilled with the depth of conversations and connections formed here and look forward to building on this momentum in the future.” The 2024 Crypto Content Creator Campus was made possible by the support of key sponsors committed to advancing the creator economy. Title sponsors Bybit, MEXC, and Aptos led the way, joined by Platinum sponsor Bitget, and Gold sponsors TON, Mantle, and Gate.io. Silver sponsors Weex, Zoomex, HTX, Circle, Animoca Brands, Solana Foundation, and Morph added further strength to the event. Their collective support played a crucial role in the success of CCCC 2024, underscoring the industry’s commitment to advancing the creator economy with blockchain technology.

The upcoming 2025 edition of CCCC will be held in Lisbon, Portugal.