UAE: Central Bank cancels licence of insurance broker

File photo

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:02 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:05 AM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Friday revoked the licence of Galaxy Insurance Broker (Galaxy), an insurance broker operating in the Emirates, for failing to comply with regulations.

The authority also struck its name off the registry.

The administrative sanction comes after a Central Bank investigation revealed that Galaxy had a weak compliance framework and failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.