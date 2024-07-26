UAE: Central Bank cancels licence of insurance broker

Funding aims to boost sustainability within the education sector
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Friday revoked the licence of Galaxy Insurance Broker (Galaxy), an insurance broker operating in the Emirates, for failing to comply with regulations.
The authority also struck its name off the registry.
The administrative sanction comes after a Central Bank investigation revealed that Galaxy had a weak compliance framework and failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Central Bank, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and insurance-related professionals abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards that have put in place to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the nation's financial system.
ALSO READ:
Funding aims to boost sustainability within the education sector
Sales at the French luxury group fell to 4.5 billion euros
Shein, founded in China, and its rival Temu have aggressively expanded worldwide
Assets surpass Dh200 billion milestone driven by strong growth in customer financing
Strong growth in loans resulted in a solid net interest outcome
This is the first finance company license granted by the Central Bank of the UAE since 2016
Cross-border payment pact boosts fund flows
Business leaders and prominent non-resident Indians in the UAE applauded the budget