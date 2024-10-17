Dubai's Emirates NBD posts flat net profit for third quarter

Photo: KT file

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Thursday flat third-quarter net profit, as an increase in net interest income was offset by higher impairment charges and investments to drive future growth.

Net profit for the July-to-September period was Dh5.2 billion ($1.42 billion), unchanged from the corresponding 2023 period, missing a mean analyst estimate of Dh6 billion, LSEG data showed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The bank, majority-owned by the Dubai Government, reported a rise of eight per cent in net interest income to Dh8.5 billion, while non-funded income fell 15 per cent to Dh3 billion.

Most Gulf central banks cut their key interest rates last month after the Federal Reserve decreased US rates by half a percentage point, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

The Dubai lender earlier this year said it is focusing on growing its non-funded income amid expectations of interest rate cuts this year.

Total assets in the third quarter rose 14 per cent on the year to Dh931 billion, while gross loans were up six per cent at Dh508 billion and deposits were 13 per cent higher at Dh624 billion.

On a nine-month basis, the bank's ratio of non-performing loans improved to 3.9 per cent from last year's 4.6 per cent, boosted by "strong recoveries, writebacks, write-offs and repayments", it added.