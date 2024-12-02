Female entrepreneurs shine with unique ideas

The second season of “Shark Tank Dubai,” which airs every Monday at 10:30pm on Dubai TV, showcases innovative and unique projects by women entrepreneurs, many of which are inspired by personal experiences. These projects highlight the positive energy, determination, awareness, and knowledge of the participants, enabling many of them to capture the attention of the investors’ panel.

This support reflects Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) commitment to empowering women and encouraging their entry into diverse economic fields, fostering their own brands, and enhancing their role in the nation’s development and future-building.

The programme features intense competition among entrepreneurs vying to showcase their exceptional ideas and business ventures. Notable participants include Lebanese entrepreneur Nayla Haddad, founder of the cotton clothing brand One of a Kin, who successfully secured investment from the panel. Similarly, Palestinian-Canadian entrepreneur Muna Rahim, Founder and Creator of CrACKLES Sweets and Candies impressed the investors with her brand, offering unique sweet treats that cater to kids and dessert lovers while also serving special occasions.

Other highlights include Emirati entrepreneur Nazpari Azari, founder of TAPENAZ, who secured AED 800,000 in funding to promote her spreadable food products. Syrian entrepreneur Hiba AlHourani presented her fashion project, Hiba Hourani Clothing Trading, focusing on uniform designs tailored to modern lifestyles. Additionally, Rasha and Dina co-founded Kyu, creating eco-friendly handbag designs.

French entrepreneur Charlotte de Belle introduced Vertical Design DXB, the first studio specializing in custom LED and neon lights. Omani entrepreneur Salima Jumaa Al Daudi showcased her brand Avin, offering anti-aging products derived from plant stem cells. Inspired by health and wellness, Saudi nutritionist Maram Murad and her partner Hanan Koushek launched Boochai Kombucha, producing healthy kombucha drinks and organizing fermentation workshops.

Lebanese entrepreneur Dr. Zina Attar used the platform to introduce her keto diet-friendly project, NutriKeto, while Indian entrepreneur Priya Prakash founded Health Set Go, offering multi-vitamin sweets to address modern lifestyle challenges. British entrepreneur Shona Hind presented Free Me Company, producing chemical-free mosquito repellents with skin-safe, pleasant fragrances. The focus on women extended beyond the participants to the investor panel, which includes five accomplished businesswomen. Among them is Emirati entrepreneur Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties and co-founder of Prepco. Another panelist, Noor Sweid, manages a diverse portfolio of tech startups through Global Ventures and was named one of Forbes’ top 50 women in tech in 2018. Other notable investors include Sima Ved, Founder and Chairperson of Apparel Group, a retail giant with over 85 brands and 2,200 stores across 14 countries, and Mona Kattan, founder of Kayali perfumes and a leader in the beauty sector. Additionally, Mona Ataya, founder of Mumzworld and co-founder of Bayt.com, has revolutionized e-commerce in the region, leaving a lasting impact on the industry. Sarah AlJarman, Senior Vice President of Channels and Radios at DMI, emphasized that supporting women is a core part of the organization’s strategy to boost their role in economic development. She highlighted the success of the program in attracting numerous female entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, providing them a platform to showcase their projects. Al Jarman also reiterated DMI’s commitment to fostering innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship among women.