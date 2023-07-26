Fed raises rate to 22-year high

ADIB rings market-opening bell to mark the listing of $750m AT1 sukuk on London Stock Exchange
Final order exceeded $7 billion, making it more than 9 times oversubscribed
The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, reaching a 22-year high.
The current targeted rate of 5.25-5.50 per cent is aimed at bringing US inflation to the Fed’s desired level of 2 per cent, while keeping the option open for more such moves in the coming months.
More to follow:
Final order exceeded $7 billion, making it more than 9 times oversubscribed
Record net profit in H1 2023 was driven by diversified growth in balance sheet
The first inbound Air Canada flight landing at Terminal 3 is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday
Fed-orchestrated ‘soft landing’ has also buoyed financial markets in ways that could counter the central bank’s aims
The courts recorded a 692% increase in value of cases across all divisions during the first half of 2023
Dubai’s real estate market on a trajectory to achieve about Dh300 billion in sales this year
Filing returns are compulsory and sales proceeds to India
Multiply Group is seeing more value accretive acquisition opportunities emerge globally