Expand North Star creates impactful platform for launching innovative solutions

This year’s edition of Expand North Star has created a strong platform for participating startups to showcase unique innovations in smart technologies, many of which are being displayed for the first time. The event further enhances Dubai’s position as a global gateway for cutting-edge technologies.

Startups participating in Expand North Star 2024, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy at Dubai Harbour, have unveiled innovative digital solutions and advanced technologies catering to the needs of diverse sectors and contributing to shaping the global digital economy.

The event brought together some of the brightest creative minds from around the world to connect and showcase the latest technological innovations. The exhibition featured groundbreaking solutions in areas ranging from sustainable water generation and revolutionary aviation propulsion systems to mobile EV charging, advanced medical imaging, and many more.

CycloTech, an Austrian startup, is aiming to revolutionise urban transport with its innovative cyclo rotor propulsion system. This technology, ideal for flying cars and other forms of individual air mobility, allows for thrust vectoring, enabling aircraft to manoeuvre with unprecedented agility.

Ramy Korkis Kanaan, Flight Test Engineer at CycloTech, highlighted Dubai’s appeal as a strategic location for the company’s expansion, commenting: “Dubai is a hub for future technologies. Expand North Star has been an incredible opportunity to connect with potential partners and investors in the UAE and the wider Arab region.” Beijing Sebo, a Chinese company, showcased its hands-free mobile charging solution for electric vehicles. Users can request a charge through an app, and the company’s self-driving charging equipment will arrive at their location. Lin Lin, General Manager for Overseas Business at the company, sees Dubai as a prime market for their service: “Dubai’s rapidly growing electric vehicle adoption rate and focus on sustainability make it an ideal location to launch and expand our services.” Mahwa, a UAE-based company under the Bainuna Group, presented its innovative atmospheric water generation technology. The company’s machines use a patented technology called iGenius to create pure drinking water from air, addressing the growing concern of water scarcity.

Holoeyes, a Japanese startup, showcased its medical visualisation devices that utilise cloud technology to enhance medical education, surgical planning, and knowledge sharing amongst doctors.