EU opens probe into possible online food-delivery cartel

A logo in a lounge area of the global headquarters of online food ordering and delivery giant Delivery Hero in Berlin. — AFP file

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 3:09 PM

The EU launched an investigation on Tuesday to determine whether online food-delivery companies Delivery Hero and Glovo engaged in anti-competitive practices.

The probe comes after surprise raids at the firms, which are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe, in June 2022 and November 2023.

From July 2018, Delivery Hero, based in Germany, held a minority share in Glovo, and in July 2022 it acquired sole control.

The European Commission is concerned that before the takeover, the two companies "may have allocated geographic markets and shared commercially sensitive information (e.g., on commercial strategies, prices, capacity, costs, product characteristics)", it said.

Delivery Hero's then minority share could have "facilitated" these practices.

Earlier this month, Delivery Hero warned that it faced a possible fine of more than 400 million euros ($434 million) for allegedly violating antitrust rules.

Delivery Hero and Glovo said in separate statements they were "fully" cooperating with the EU and "committed to meeting all compliance and regulatory requirements".

"The opening of an investigation does not mean that the European Commission has concluded on whether an actual infringement of competition law may have occurred," Delivery Hero said.

The commission said the probe was part of the powerful EU competition regulator's "efforts to ensure that online food delivery and the groceries sector deliver choice and reasonable prices to consumers".

The EU is also suspicious the firms agreed not to poach each other's workers, and said this probe was the first on "no-poach agreements formally initiated by the Commission".