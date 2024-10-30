ETS drives global progress by advancing lifelong learning and workforce readiness

In today's fast-paced world, digital transformation is revolutionising nearly every aspect of our lives - changing the ways we connect, work, access information, learn, and advance. This shift is also redefining the skills needed for success. Technical skills alone are no longer sufficient; durable skills such as emotional intelligence, communication, and problem-solving have become essential.

Recent data from the ETS Human Progress Report shows that over 80 per cent of people worldwide recognise the need for continuous learning to achieve prosperity. As education systems and employers increasingly acknowledge the importance of these competencies, the demand for fair measurement and certification of these skills has never been greater. This documentary explores how one organisation is empowering individuals from all backgrounds to realise their full potential and prepare for the future they desire.

ETS, a global leader in education and talent solutions, is at the forefront of advancing the science of measurement to support lifelong learners, enhance skill proficiency, and create opportunities for all. Their Human Progress Report reveals numerous gaps and disparities across the education and employment sectors, ranging from access to education to barriers in upskilling and reskilling. These challenges motivate ETS to build and deliver solutions that promote skill proficiency, empower upward mobility, and expand opportunities for everyone.

With over 75 years of measurement expertise, ETS offers a robust portfolio of solutions. CEO Amit Sevak highlights the company’s renowned products, including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, and Praxis assessments. He also discusses how ETS continues to support governments, educational institutions, and businesses with measurement tools and solutions that enable data-driven decision-making. Sevak sees significant opportunities for ETS to collaborate with government, education, and business sectors to advance human progress on a global scale.

On the technological front, ETS is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive further innovation. As the organisation leads the way in ensuring fairness in assessment and measurement, it is also developing methodologies, tools, and guidelines to evaluate and mitigate potential biases. The capacity of AI to address challenges and enhance growth for learners is immense, offering unprecedented opportunities for advancements in classrooms, workplaces, and beyond.

Looking ahead, ETS's emphasis on lifelong learning will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education and employment. Their innovative solutions aim to bridge gaps in skill development and certification, providing individuals with equal opportunities for success. As the organisation drives progress in these areas, it promises to create a more inclusive, capable, and adaptable society.

ETS's proactive approach reflects a deep understanding of the evolving landscape of skill advancement and workforce readiness. By continuously adapting to new challenges, ETS is not only expanding individual opportunities but also fostering systemic progress across various industries. Positioned at the cutting edge of innovation, they are well-equipped to shape a future that allows both individuals and organisations to thrive. Their forward-thinking solutions are set to leave a lasting impact on how we approach education, work, and the journey toward a brighter, more resilient future.