eToro partners with X to bring reliable financial education content to the platform

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X and Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 6:07 PM

Trading and investing platform eToro has partnered with social media platform X, formerly twitter, to publish a series of financial education content on X, through livestream events, video on demand and audio spaces.

eToro and X are joining forces to bring accurate and accessible investment content to the platform through the medium of video, posts and spaces. The programme will roll out across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UAE and the US. This expert-led content will be available to all X users and will bring analysts and thought leaders from the investing community together to share insights and analysis, discuss trending topics and breaking news, as well as to explain investment fundamentals live on X.

This partnership is in addition to the renewed agreement for title sponsorship for X’s real-time Cashtag feature which provides charting and data from TradingView on a huge range of stocks, cryptos and other assets alongside the ability to invest with eToro.

The partnership meets a specific and hyper-local market gap, as a recent eToro survey revealed that 45 per cent of retail investors in the UAE are only somewhat satisfied with the level of financial education available to them, while 9 per cent are dissatisfied. Additionally, over 40 per cent of UAE investors turn to social media platforms to research their investments and over 41 per cent utilise X as their primary source of information.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, commented: “Bringing eToro Academy to X is testament to the strength of the partnership we have built together and the continued growth of the financial investment conversation on X. The continued success of our collaboration will bring more high quality video content to the service, building on our innovation around cashtags and new features.” In 2023, over 1.4 billion posts on X referenced trading or investing topics, a year on year growth of 54 per cent. The US, while sizable with over 342 million posts, still represents under a quarter (24 per cent) of the global conversation in 2023. Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro, said: “We believe that there is power in shared knowledge. It’s why we created a collaborative, social investment platform and it’s why we prioritise financial education through our eToro Academy. Having been long term collaborators with X, we are delighted to extend our partnership to provide more opportunities for financial learning and the sharing of investment insights on X.

“We know that an increasing number of people turn to social media for accessible, relevant financial content. It provides a forum for many who were excluded by more traditional channels. Partnering with X will enable us to deliver the very best in financial education to a global audience. ”