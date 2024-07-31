UAE petrol prices rise in August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Total consolidated revenue rose 40% to Dh305.7 million
The UAE on Wednesday (July 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of August 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased the rates by up to 6 fils per litre, compared to prices in July. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (August)
|Price per litre (July)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.99
|6 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.88
|5 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.86
|Dh2.80
|6 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh4.44 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (August)
|Full tank cost (July)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh155.55
|Dh152.49
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh149.43
|Dh146.88
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh145.86
|Dh142.8
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (August)
|Full tank cost (July)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh189.1
|Dh185.38
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh181.66
|Dh178.56
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh177.32
|Dh173.6
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (August)
|Full tank cost (July)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh225.7
|Dh221.26
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh216.82
|Dh213.12
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh211.64
|Dh207.2
