UAE: Petrol prices rise for 3rd consecutive month in April, reach 6-month high

Crude prices rose to a four-month high during mid-March as the International Energy Agency projected a tighter market and raised its own demand growth

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 11:38 AM

The UAE Fuel Price Committee increased petrol prices for the third consecutive month in April 2024, reaching a 6-month high.

Since the UAE announced deregulations of retail fuel prices in 2015, prices have been revised at the end of every month to bring them in line with global rates.


For April, prices have been increased by around 3.9 per cent with Super 98 petrol costing Dh3.15 a litre, Special 95 petrol at Dh3.03 and E-Plus 91 at Dh2.96. Diesel prices have been revised downward for April to Dh3.09 a litre as compared to Dh3.16 in March.

These are the highest prices in the past 6 months, when Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus were selling at Dh3.44, Dh3.33 and Dh3.26 a litre in October 2023.

During March, Brent averaged around $84.25 a barrel as compared to $81.3 in the previous month, an increase of $3 in average price which was reflected in revised April prices.

Crude prices rose to a four-month high during mid-March as the International Energy Agency projected a tighter market and also raised its own demand growth this year.

WTI and Brent closed at $83.17 and $87.0 per barrel at the end of the week.

MonthSuper 98Special 95E-Plus 91
January 20232.782.672.59
February 3.052.93 2.86
March 3.092.972.90
April3.012.902.82
May3.163.052.97
June2.952.842.76
July3.002.892.81
August3.143.022.95
September3.423.313.23
October3.443.333.26
November3.032.922.85
December2.962.852.77
January 20242.822.712.64
February2.882.762.69
March3.032.922.85
April3.153.032.96

Waheed Abbas

