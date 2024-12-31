Tue, Dec 31, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 30, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE petrol prices for January 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to fill up your vehicle tank this month

Published: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 9:51 AM

Updated: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 10:08 AM

Top Stories

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2025. The new rates, which remain unchanged from December fuel prices, will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.50 per litre.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.43 a litre.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.68 a litre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from last year, below:

MonthSuper 98Special 95E-plus 91
January 2.822.712.64
February2.882.762.69
March3.032.922.85
April3.153.032.96
May3.343.223.15
June3.143.022.95
July2.992.882.80
August3.052.932.86
September2.902.782.71
October2.662.542.47
November2.742.632.55
December2.612.502.43

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.

ALSO READ:



Next Story