UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2024 announced

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:47 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2024. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.54 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.47 a litre, compared to Dh2.71 a litre in September.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.6 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

Petrol prices were expected to drop for October as global oil prices remained subdued in September.

Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August due to multiple factors such as firmer supply and news about Saudi Arabia planning to increase production.

Oil lost more than 4 per cent in just two days last week after the news of Saudi planning to abandon the $100 per barrel target and increase output.